Fast Market Research recommends "China Telecommunications Report Q3 2014" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2014 -- BMI View: The Chinese telecommunications industry is the biggest in the world in terms of size and growth potential, with the 1.2bn mobile subscriptions representing only a penetration rate of 89.0%. There are substantial growth opportunities in rural regions, where markets are still untapped, and the arrival of 19 MVNO operators should catalyse competition for these lower value subscribers. In 2014, the key growth drivers for the Chinese mobile sector are expected to come from mobile VAS and 4G services. The Chinese government pledged to support develop ment of China's e-commerce sector and the introduction of 4G services in 2014 should mark the transition into a high - speed mobile era , which should drive mobile VAS . The 'Broadband China' strategy roadmap , unveiled in 2013 , should also boost broadband coverage and speed in urban and rural regions . There is however , downside to this bullish outlook due to the heavy investment burden in the telecoms industry, a capability that could weaken if the broader economy deteriorates.
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Key Data
- The latest data from operators show the mobile market continued to expand in 2013, with total subscriptions increasing to 1.233bn at YE13.
- The decline in fixed-line subscriptions accelerated in 2013, with the total number falling 4% to a low of 267mn at YE13.
- Fixed broadband still has strong growth momentum, with total subscriptions up 7.8% in 2013 to 188.9mn at YE13.
Key Trends And Developments
Regulatory developments of great significance for the mobile market occurred in late 2013 and early 2014. The licensing of MVNOs took place in December 2013 and January 2014, a development BMI expects to catalyse subscription growth as new players target underserved rural and low income consumer groups. MVNO licences were awarded to 19 operators, including Suzhou Snail Digital Technology, Love Strickland, Changjian Times Communications, 35 Internet, Telling and Alibaba Group.
At the high end of the...
The China Telecommunications Report features Business Monitor International (BMI)'s independent industry forecasts on the future strength of China's ICT market, covering the fixed-line, mobile and internet segments and analyses latest regulatory developments and corporate news, including investment activity, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and partnerships. Leading operators and manufacturers are fully profiled, highlighting their quarterly financial performance, capital expenditure plans and latest contracts.
BMI's China Telecommunications Report provides industry professionals and researchers, operators, equipment suppliers and vendors, corporate and financial services analysts and regulatory bodies with independent forecasts and competitive intelligence on the telecoms industry in China.
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