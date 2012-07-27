Fast Market Research recommends "Chinese Cement Industry Outlook: Business Opportunities and Future Growth Potential to 2016" from BRICdata, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/27/2012 -- China is the largest cement market in the world, producing and consuming more than half of the cement produced globally. The industry is hugely fragmented, with approximately 3,000 small, medium-sized and large enterprises. The top ten producers account for less than 25% of the market share, and consist of both global and domestic firms. The Chinese Government invested US$500 billion in infrastructure during its 11th five-year plan, and plans to invest US$1 trillion during the 12th five-year plan. The large-scale investment in various spheres of infrastructure, including roads, railways, bridges and ports, is expected to drive the demand for cement over the forecast period. The Chinese cement industry is expected to consolidate over the forecast period, with large domestic and foreign companies acquiring small and medium-sized firms. Stringent emissions standards are likely to lead to the closure or acquisition of smaller plants. The Chinese cement industry, being a highly energy-intensive industry, is focusing strongly on alternative sources of energy and sustainable practices. This has led to partnerships with global cement equipment manufacturing plants, leading to more innovation in energy-efficient and sustainable technology.
Key Highlights
- China is the largest producer of cement in the world
- China has surplus production capacity. Despite this, more capacity addition is expected over the forecast period
- The acceptance of ready-mixed cement is particularly strong in urban centers. The reliability of supply and consistent quality of ready-mixed concrete are the main reasons for the increasing popularity of the product, as these product qualities improve the productivity of builders
- The government of China invested US$500 billion in infrastructure during its 11th five-year plan, and plans to invest US$1 trillion during the 12th five-year plan. The large-scale investment in various spheres of infrastructure, including roads, railways, bridges and ports, is expected to drive the demand for cement over the forecast period
Scope
- This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Chinese cement industry:
- It provides historical values for the Chinese cement industry for the report's 2007-2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2016 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of production capacity, consumption, imports and exports of cement
- It details the regulatory framework for the Chinese cement industry
- It covers an exhaustive summary on key trends and drivers affecting the Chinese cement industry
- It details the competitive landscape in the Chinese cement industry
- Analysis of market entry, growth and operational strategies of key players
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Anhui Conch Cement Company Ltd, China Resources Cement Holdings Ltd, Huaxin Cement Co., Ltd
