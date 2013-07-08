New Market Study, "Chocolate Market in South Korea to 2016", Has Been Published

Recently published research from Canadean, "Chocolate Market in South Korea to 2016", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2013 -- The report presents detailed data on consumption trends in the Chocolate category in South Korea, analyzing consumption volumes and values at segment level. It also provides indispensable data on distribution channels, profiles of companies active in the Confectionery sector.
Furthermore the report enables readers to examine the components of change in the industry by looking at historic and future growth patterns - how consumers' changes in behavior have affected total volumes, values and type of products chosen.
Summary
Canadean's "Chocolate Market in South Korea to 2016" provides detailed data on market dynamics in the Chocolate category, providing marketers with the essential tools to understand both their own and their competitors' position in the market and the information to accurately identify the areas where they want to compete in the future.
This report brings together Canadean Intelligence's research, modeling and analysis expertise in order to develop uniquely detailed market data. This allows domestic and foreign companies to identify the market dynamics that account for Chocolate sales overall and to discover which categories and segments will see growth in the coming years.
Scope
"Chocolate Market in South Korea to 2016" provides you with the following:
- Historic and forecast growth dynamics by value and volume.
- Historic and forecast segmentation by value and volume.
- Distribution channel data by value.
- Profiles of companies active in the Confectionery sector.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Enhance your understanding of the value and volume growth dynamics of the Chocolate category in South Korea.
- Promote growth in your business with detailed product sales segmentation for both volumes and values, as well as sales by distribution channel at the product category level.
- Identify the future pattern of market trends, from winners and losers to category dynamics; and thereby quickly and easily indentify the key areas in which they want to compete in the future.
- Familiarize yourself with the competition with uniquely detailed profiles of companies active in South Korea Confectionery sector.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Lotte Confectionery Co., Ltd., Crown Confectionery Co., Ltd., Orion Corp., Haitai Confectionery and Foods Co., Ltd.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
