Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/11/2012 -- Chronic lymphocytic leukemia is the second most common cancer in adult males and rarely occurs in children. The risk of chronic lymphocytic leukemia is closely associated with age. About 90% of chronic lymphocytic leukemia is diagnosed in middle age. Incidence rate of CLL is high in men and women over 50 years of age. The chronic lymphocytic leukemia market is segmented into two types; namely childhood chronic lymphocytic leukemia and adulthood lymphocytic leukemia. The market was dominated by Campath drug in 2010. However, in 2020, the market is expected to be equally dominated by GA101/RG7159 molecule and Arzerra drug.
This report studies the market from 2010 to 2020 covering seven major regimens and single drugs (off-patent and pipeline) for chronic lymphocytic leukemia treatment. At present, there are two regimens in the market; namely FC regimen and FCR regimen. Plus, there are four drugs in the market; such as Fludara (Fludarabine), Campath, Treanda, and Arzerra. Growing chronic lymphocytic leukemia population is an impetus for the growth of the market. This market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.43% from 2015 to 2020. North America was the major contributor to this market; accounting for 61.21% of the total sales of chronic lymphocytic leukemia drugs in 2010; whereas Campath was the major drug accounting for 42.32% of the total sales of chronic lymphocytic leukemia drugs in 2010. Fludara is highly effective in the treatment of CLL that captured the high market share of CLL market. Chronic lymphocytic leukemia is still an arena with high unmet need for early diagnosis and limited treatment options in this area.
The report studies six existing regimens and single drugs for chronic lymphocytic leukemia market. Currently, there is one major drug in pipeline for chronic lymphocytic leukemia; which is expecting a market launch by 2014; GA101/RG7159 will be launched in the market in 2014 by Genentech Inc (U.S.). The drug is expected to be priced at $409,586 for patients who take them annually.
Players are implementing various growth strategies in the market to gain a competitive edge. New product launches, product pipelines, agreements and collaborations, clinical trials, and acquisitions were the major strategies adopted by the players from January 2008 to September 2011.
Agreements and collaborations form the basic growth strategy in the chronic lymphocytic leukemia therapeutics market; accounting for 29% share in this market between January 2008 and September 2011, followed by NDA & BLA applications with a 25% share in the market and approvals with a 21% share.
Genzyme Corporation, Roche, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Limited, and Cephalon Inc rule the present market for chronic lymphocytic leukemia drugs; whereas Roche/Biogen Idec is expected to capture major share of the market by 2020.
