New Pharmaceuticals research report from Global Markets Direct is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- Global Markets Direct's, 'Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) - Pipeline Review, H2 2013', provides an overview of the indication's therapeutic pipeline. This report provides information on the therapeutic development for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), complete with latest updates, and special features on late-stage and discontinued projects. It also reviews key players involved in the therapeutic development for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) - Pipeline Review, Half Year is built using data and information sourced from Global Markets Direct's proprietary databases, Company/University websites, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases from company/university sites and industry-specific third party sources, put together by Global Markets Direct's team.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Note*: Certain sections in the report may be removed or altered based on the availability and relevance of data for the indicated disease.
Scope
- A snapshot of the global therapeutic scenario for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).
- A review of the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) products under development by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources.
- Coverage of products based on various stages of development ranging from discovery till registration stages.
- A feature on pipeline projects on the basis of monotherapy and combined therapeutics.
- Coverage of the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) pipeline on the basis of route of administration and molecule type.
- Key discontinued pipeline projects.
- Latest news and deals relating to the products.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Identify and understand important and diverse types of therapeutics under development for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).
- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and design effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.
- Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying players of the most promising pipeline.
- Devise corrective measures for pipeline projects by understanding Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) pipeline depth and focus of Indication therapeutics.
- Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and scope.
- Modify the therapeutic portfolio by identifying discontinued projects and understanding the factors that drove them from pipeline.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Johnson & Johnson, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd., Osiris Therapeutics, Inc., EpiGenesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, GlaxoSmithKline plc, MedImmune LLC, Merck & Co., Inc., Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd., Bioneer Corporation, Vectura Group plc, Pearl Therapeutics, Inc., Nycomed International Management GmbH, Novartis AG, ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Chiesi Farmaceutici SpA, Dong-A Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Laboratoires Pierre Fabre SA, Meda AB, Orion Corporation, Pfizer Inc., Ranbaxy Laboratories Limited, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Zambon Group S.p.A., OPKO Health, Inc., Alchemia Limited, Almirall, S.A., Lupin Limited, Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd., Medivir AB, Orchid Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Pharmaxis Ltd., Cytokinetics, Inc, Yungjin Pharm Ind. Co., Ltd., Yuhan Corporation, Dynavax Technologies Corporation, Probiomics Ltd., Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited, Biotie Therapies Corp., Seoul Pharma Co., Ltd., Neurim Pharmaceuticals (1991) Ltd., Theravance, Inc., Synairgen plc, Galapagos NV, Orexo AB, Innate Pharma SA, Proteo, Inc., Verona Pharma Plc, Advinus Therapeutics Pvt. Ltd., Alba Therapeutics Corporation, Palau Pharma S.A, Respiratorius AB, Ache Laboratorios Farmaceuticos S/A, Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc., ProtAffin Biotechnologie AG, Nostrum Pharmaceuticals, LLC, Promedior, Inc., Pulmatrix, Inc., Axikin Pharmaceuticals, Inc., MSM Protein Technologies, Inc., AIM Therapeutics Inc., BioMarck Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., Theraclone Sciences, Inc., Vantia Therapeutics, Polyphor Ltd., Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Transtech Pharma, Inc., Edmond Pharma Srl, Cempra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., KaloBios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Action Pharma A/S, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, SuppreMol GmbH, Medestea Research & Production S.p.A., Ikaria Inc., Stelic Institute & Co., Aphoenix, Inc., Asmacure Limited, Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., MicroDose Therapeutx, Inc., SelectX Pharmaceuticals, Inc., iCeutica, Inc., Beech Tree Labs, Inc., N30 Pharmaceuticals, Errant Gene Therapeutics, LLC, GlycoMar Limited, Stempeutics Research Private Limited, AlgiPharma AS, Biocure pharm, Clarassance, Inc.
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