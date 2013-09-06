New Market Study, "Clothing Accessories in the Czech Republic", Has Been Published

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Clothing Accessories in the Czech Republic"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- In 2012 clothing accessories saw a modest decrease of 1% in both volume and current value terms. Women in total purchased more accessories than men. Czech women further like to add numerous accessories as decoration and attachments to apparel in order to emphasise their individual style. Men present a more practical approach, and do not pay too much attention to such products.
Euromonitor International's Clothing Accessories in Czech Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Belts, Gloves, Hats/Caps, Other Clothing Accessories, Scarves, Ties.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Clothing Accessories market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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