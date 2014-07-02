Recently published research from Mintel, "Clothing in Brazil (2014) - Market Sizes", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2014 -- Clothing in Brazil by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2014. This market comprises men's, women's & children's clothes through all retail outlets including direct to consumer. It excludes footwear and clothing accessories (such as belts, hats & jewellery). Market value is at prices in retailers including sales tax. Market size for Clothing in Brazil is given in BRL with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Brazil. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
Segmentation of this market
- Children's
- Men's
- Women's
Compound annual growth rates
Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is provided for this market and is based on the last 5 years of available data.
Socio-economic data
Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Brazil. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
Market Size & Forecast
Companies Mentioned in this Report: C&A - Cofra Holding AG, Lojas Renner S.A, Riachuelo - Grupo Guararapes Confec??es, Marisa S.A, Pernambucanas - Arthur Ludgren Tecidos S.A., Cia. Hering, Restoque Comercio e Confeccoes de Roupas S.A., Grupo P?o de A??car, Lojas Americanas S.A., Carrefour S.A., Wal-Mart Stores, Inc., Others
