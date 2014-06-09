Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Coffee in Belarus", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- In 2013, the coffee market continued its recovery after the crisis and national currency devaluation of 2011. Total volume sales of coffee increased by 3% in 2013. In order to maintain volume consumption, some Belarusian consumers continued to trade down to cheaper brands.
Competitive Landscape
In 2013, the leading company in coffee was Orimi Trade, with a 31% volume share. The Russian company offers the competitively priced Jockey and Jardin brands and dominates fresh coffee with a retail volume share of more than 59%, while the company is also ranked sixth in instant coffee volume sales.
Industry Prospects
The outlook for coffee over the forecast period is broadly positive, with total volume growth expected to be similar to the growth recorded over the review period, with a CAGR of 4%. High volume sales are expected due to the improvements in the domestic economy and established consumption of coffee within Belarusian culture. The trend towards busier lifestyles in Belarus will also help to strengthen demand for coffee, as will new launches, advertising campaigns and price promotions.
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Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Coffee industry in Belarus with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Coffee industry in Belarus, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Coffee in Belarus market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Coffee in Belarus?
- What are the major brands in Belarus?
- How significant is vending in coffee distribution?
- How does the increasing number of speciality coffee shops impact retail sales of coffee?
- How are coffee pods performing in Belarus?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Inform your marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions
Product coverage: Fresh Coffee, Instant Coffee.
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