New Market Study, "Coffee in Spain - a Snapshot (2012)", Has Been Published

Recently published research from Mintel, "Coffee in Spain - a Snapshot (2012)", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2013 -- Coffee in Spain by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2012. This report covers all instant and fresh coffee. It excludes RTD liquid products. Market size is based on retail (off trade) and non-retail (on trade) sales. Market size for Coffee in Spain is given in EUR and tonne with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Spain. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
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