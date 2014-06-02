Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Colgate-Palmolive Co in Pet Care (World)", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Colgate-Palmolive has been active building its science credentials as well as tapping into the all-natural pet care market. While some consumers have moved away from therapeutic diets, causing some strain in North America, gains were achieved in emerging markets. Euromonitor International takes a fresh look and analyses the company's strengths and potential for the future.
Euromonitor International's Colgate-Palmolive Co in Pet Care (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Pet Care industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
Product coverage: Pet Food, Pet Products.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Pet Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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