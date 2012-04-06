New Retailing market report from Verdict Research: "Collection Point Strategies in European Retail: Click and Collect Innovations Driving Online Spend"
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/06/2012 -- Rising demand for convenient delivery options is resulting in retailers launching a range of collection point strategies, helping them to extend their customer base, boost cross channel sales and reduce delivery failures. Logistical companies are also developing their own innovative models in the field, giving retailers diverse opportunities to maximize take up of the lucrative online channel.
Scope
- Develop plans to grow your online customer base by uncovering the barriers to internet shopping and what other retailers are doing to overcome them.
- Reduce failed deliveries by encouraging shoppers to collect orders and identify the most effective promotional methods to market the service.
- Extend the range of click and collect options available to your shoppers by discovering an array of innovative providers of collection services.
- Maximize cross channel sales opportunities by uncovering which products and services can be sold alongside collection points to boost upsell.
- Stay ahead of the competition through in-depth analysis of key players' click and collect strategies across Europe.
Report Highlights
According to the Datamonitor FSCI survey, an average of 14% of consumers per country that had never shopped online cited inconvenient delivery times as a reason. Adding click and collect options will attract shoppers that are rarely at home to collect deliveries, maximising the customer base, while saving on delivery costs.
French PUDO point provider Mondial Relay offers its Point Relais Drive pick up point for large and heavy packages that would not fit into standard PUDO points in small cornershops. This has allowed Mondial Relay to partner with retailers selling large items, such as furniture and large domestic appliances.
European department stores are among the most active in click and collect services, with most creating dedicated instore collection points. House of Fraser has launched a click and collect format in Aberdeen, making its online store accessible to shoppers in remote parts of the country as well as acting as a brand touch point for the retailer.
Reasons to Get this Report
- How can I boost my online sales while simultaneously attracting footfall to my physical stores? What partners can I use where I don't have stores?
- How can I save costs by reducing failed deliveries, limiting storage fees and create a denser network of delivery destinations?
- How can I optimize my collection points instore to increase uptake of my click and collect service? How should I advertise them online and instore?
- What social and behavioral factors are impeding uptake in online shopping and how can implementing click and collect help me overcome this?
- What types of strategies have my competitors adopted to make fulfillment more convenient? Who offers PUDO, locker and instore services?
Companies Mentioned in this Report: 7-Eleven, Inc., Banco Santander, S.A., C&A Europe, Casino Guichard-Perrachon, Caterpillar Logistics Services, Inc., CMS Energy Corporation, Hutchison 3G UK Limited, Industria de Diseno Textil, S.A., J Sainsbury plc, La Poste, Marks and Spencer Group plc, Nectar, Parcelforce Worldwide, PPR SA, Quiksilver, Inc., Shanks Group plc, Shop Direct Group, The TJX Companies, Inc., Thomas Cook Group plc, Tommy Hilfiger Group, Yodel, Yves Rocher Group
