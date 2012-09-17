New Energy market report from GlobalData: "Confirmed Offshore Pre-salt Oil Potential Drives Angola's Plans to Auction Oil Exploration Rights to Onshore Kwanza Basin in 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2012 -- In 2013, Angola is planning to auction oil exploration rights to the onshore Kwanza basin following positive results from pre-salt offshore exploration activities. These comprises the discovery of an offshore oil reservoir by Cobalt International Energy, Inc. in block 21 of the offshore Kwanza basin in February 2012 and the discovery of oil by Maersk Oil in block 23 of the offshore Kwanza basin in January 2012. The Cobalt International Energy, Inc. discovery has also confirmed geological similarities between Brazil's offshore Campos basin (which has witnessed several pre-salt oil and gas discoveries in the past few years) and Angola's offshore Kwanza basin. Angola is confident that the bidding will attract a high level of interest from international Exploration and Production (E&P) companies.
Scope
- The report highlights Angola plans to auction oil exploration rights to the onshore Kwanza basin, driven by the confirmation of its offshore pre-salt potential.
- The report provides information on two significant offshore pre-salt developments in Angola by Maersk Oil and Cobalt International Energy, Inc.
- The report also discusses Angola's successful rights awards to various international companies for offhore pre-salt potential in the Kwanza Basin in 2011.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get this Report
- To know reasons behind Angola plans to auction oil exploration rights to the onshore Kwanza basin.
- To know about two recent offshore pre-salt developments in Angola
- To understand details of Angola's pre-salt licensing round in 2011.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Energy research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. (PETR3) - Oil & Gas - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSA) - Oil & Gas - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) - Oil & Gas - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Total S.A. (FP) - Oil & Gas - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Eni S.p.A. (ENI) - Oil & Gas - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Chevron Corporation (CVX) - Oil & Gas - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Apache Corporation (APA) - Oil & Gas - Deals and Alliances Profile
- CNOOC Limited (0883) - Oil & Gas - Deals and Alliances Profile
- AWE Limited (AWE) - Oil & Gas - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Tullow Oil plc (TLW) - Oil & Gas - Deals and Alliances Profile