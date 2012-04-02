Recently published research from Timetric, "Construction in China - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016: Affordable Housing and a CNY7.0 Trillion Infrastructure Budget to Propel Growth ", is now available at Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2012 -- China holds a significant position among the emerging economies due to its fast-growing manufacturing industries, availability of cheap labor and rapidly growing construction industry. The country has attracted a considerable amount of foreign direct investment (FDI) which helped the construction industry to achieve a review-period CAGR of 23.24%. In 2011, the Chinese construction industry valued CNY11.8 trillion (US$1.8 trillion), having risen from CNY5.1 trillion (US$0.7 trillion) in 2007. This robust growth in the review period was driven by the government's eleventh five-year plan (2006-2011), which allocated CNY3.3 trillion (US$0.5 trillion) to infrastructure development. The hosting of the Olympic Games in 2008 was another revenue source for China's growing construction industry, enabling the overall industry to withstand the global financial crisis of 2009 and record consistent double-digit growth during the review period. With China's thriving economy, its construction industry is anticipated to achieve a CAGR of 13.68% over the forecast period.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Highlights
- The government of China plans to invest CNY7.0 trillion (US$1.03 trillion) in infrastructure during 2011-2015, which will drive construction industry growth over the forecast period.
- In the latest five year plan (2012-2017), plans to build 36 million housing units were announced. In 2011, there was a target to built ten million units, which was a part of the government's plan to construct affordable housing units to accommodate 20% of the urban population by the end of 2017.
- It is estimated by the Ministry of Human Resource and Social Security that the minimum wage of the country will increase at an average of 13% per year until 2016. Moreover, high inflation is another factor contributing to the rising input costs for construction companies.
- The presence of global companies in the Chinese construction industry has brought in more advanced technical know-how into the industry, which has added to competition in the domestic market.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the construction industry in China:
- Historical (2007-2011) and forecast (2012-2016) valuations of the construction market in China using the construction output and value-add methods
- Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, institutional and residential) and by project type
- Breakdown of values within each project type, by type of activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition) and by type of cost (materials, equipment and services)
- Analysis of key construction industry issues, including regulation, cost management, funding and pricing
- Assessment of the competitive environment using Porter's Five Forces
- Detailed profiles of the leading construction companies in China
Companies Mentioned in this Report: China Railway Construction Corporation Limited, China Railway Engineering Corporation, China Metallurgical Group Corporation, China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd, China Communications Construction Company Limited
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Construction research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Construction in Russia - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016: Government Infrastructure Spending to Increase for the 2014 Winter Olympics and 2018 FIFA World Cup
- Construction in the Czech Republic - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- The Future of Construction in Spain to 2015: Austerity Measures and Budget Deficit to Deter Growth
- The Future of Construction in Brazil to 2015: The 2014 FIFA World Cup and 2016 Olympic Games to be Key Growth Drivers
- Earthmoving Equipment in BRIC Countries - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses, and Forecasts to 2016
- The Future of Construction in Latin America to 2015: Industry Growth Driven by 2014 FIFA World Cup and 2016 Olympics
- The Future of Global Construction Industry to 2015: Consistent Growth in Infrastructure Crucial to Future Growth
- The Future of Construction in France to 2015: Infrastructure Investments and UEFA Euro 2016 to Drive Construction
- The Future of Construction in the United States of America (US) to 2015: New Growth Opportunities on the Horizon
- The Future of Construction in South Africa to 2015: Infrastructure and Industrial Investments to be Key Growth Drivers