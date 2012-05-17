New Market Study: "Construction in Colombia - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2015"

Fast Market Research recommends "Construction in Colombia - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2015" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2012 -- The Colombian construction industry demonstrated strong growth and a CAGR of 12.83% during the review period. Whilst a number of countries reported a decline in construction industry value following the global economic crisis, Colombia recorded growth of 8.4% in 2009 and 1.9% in 2010, as a result of government stimulus in infrastructure development. However, the reduction in government investments to reduce the country's fiscal deficit is expected to result in industry performance becoming dependant on private investments during the forecast period. Timetric estimates the industry will demonstrate a CAGR of 6.51% during the five-year period.
Key Highlights
- The Colombian construction industry demonstrated strong growth and a CAGR of 12.83% during the review period. Whilst a number of countries reported a decline in construction industry value following the global economic crisis, Colombia recorded growth of 8.4% in 2009 and 1.9% in 2010, as a result of government stimulus in infrastructure development.
- The infrastructure construction market drove the growth of the Colombian construction industry during the review period. Large infrastructure investments by the government resulted in the industry growing by 18.5% in 2009 and a further 5.6% in 2010.
- The residential construction market has declined by 2.3% in 2010, as a result of the global economic recession and the adverse effects on consumer confidence and the availability of credit. Improvement in consumer confidence and credit easing measures undertaken by the Colombian government is expected to result in market recovery.
- With the growing tourism in Colombia, demand for hotels is expected to grow. Cartagena, Santa Marta and Barranquilla are the cities targeted for investments in hotel, condominium and golf projects. The leisure and hospitality buildings category is also expected to be one of the growth drivers of the market during the forecast period.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the construction industry in Colombia:
- Historical values for the construction industry for 2006-10 and forecast figures for 2011-15
- Supporting text on individual markets and values for categories for 2006-10 and forecasts until 2015
- Profiles of the top construction companies in Colombia
- Profiles of the top ten construction mega-projects in Colombia by value
- Important industry news
Reasons to Get this Report
- Gain insight into the Colombian construction industry with current, historic and forecast figures
- Gain insight into current, historic and forecast industry figures at individual market and category level
- Identify the top Colombian construction industry players along with profiles of all those companies
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Conconcreto SA, Montecz SA, AR Construcciones, Concesionaria Vial de Los Andes SA
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Construction research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Construction in Canada - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2015
- Global Construction Aggregates - Market Opportunity & Environment, Analyses and Forecasts to 2015
- Global Wood Based Products - Market Opportunities and Business Environment, Analyses and Forecasts to 2015
- The Indian Interior Products Industry, Key Trends and Opportunities till 2015: New Construction to be the Key Driver of Growth
- The Chinese Interior Products Industry, Key Trends and Opportunities till 2015: Export Market Potential will be the Key to Growth
- Construction Trucks - Market Opportunities and Business Environment, Analyses and Forecasts to 2015
- Global Construction Doors and Windows - Market Opportunities and Business Environment, Analyses and Forecasts to 2015
- Global Construction Supplier Industry Outlook Survey 2012-2013: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Construction Industry
- Earthmoving Equipment - Market Opportunities and Business Environment, Analyses and Forecasts to 2015
- The Future of Construction in Colombia to 2015: Political Stability, Reforms and Tourism to Increase Construction Activity