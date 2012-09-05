New Market Study: "Construction in Kuwait - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016"

New Construction market report from Timetric: "Construction in Kuwait - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2012 -- The Kuwaiti construction industry increased in value at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1% during the review period of 2007-2011. This slow CAGR was a result of the 2009 economic crisis, which led the construction industry to shrink at a rate of 9.8% in the same year. In the pre-recession years, the construction industry in Kuwait was active, driven by the government's diversification initiatives and several investment programs for infrastructure development. The construction industry's growth of 17.6% in 2007 remained the highest yearly growth recorded during the review period. Diversification of the economy attracted investment in the industrial and commercial markets, resulting in an increased level of construction activity. Commercial and industrial construction were the main two categories demonstrating significant activity. The continuing diversification of the economy is expected to result in these two categories supporting growth in the Kuwaiti construction industry over the forecast period.
Key Highlights
- To reduce economic dependence on oil, the government started investing in other sectors such as education, infrastructure and manufacturing, which is influencing construction activity in the country and is acting as a catalyst for the Kuwaiti construction industry.
- Kuwait is experiencing shortages in the institutional construction market as a result of the government's failure to invest in healthcare facilities since the 1980s. As a consequence, there are opportunities in the healthcare construction market.
- The infrastructure market constituted a 48.1% share and contributed the largest value of the total Kuwait construction industry in 2011. Residential and commercial markets followed it with shares of 22.2% and 17.4% respectively.
- The government's plan for diversification is expected to encourage more private investment which will drive the construction industry in Kuwait to record a CAGR of 7.45% over the forecast period.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the construction industry in Kuwait:
- Historical (2007-2011) and forecast (2012-2016) valuations of the construction market in Kuwait using the construction output and value-add methods
- Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, institutional and residential) and by project type
- Breakdown of values within each project type, by type of activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition) and by type of cost (materials, equipment and services)
- Analysis of key construction industry issues, including regulation, cost management, funding and pricing
- Assessment of the competitive environment using Porter's Five Forces
- Detailed profiles of the leading construction companies in Kuwait
- Profiles of the top ten construction mega-projects in Kuwait by value
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Combined Group Contracting Company KSCC, Kharafi National, Heavy Engineering Industries and Shipbuilding Company K.S.C., Mushrif Trading & Contracting Co., The Kuwait Company for Process Plant Construction & Contracting K.S.C.
