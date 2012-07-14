New Market Study: "Construction in the Netherlands - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2015"

Fast Market Research recommends "Construction in the Netherlands - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2015" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/14/2012 -- The Dutch construction industry registered a CAGR of 1.58% over the review period (2006-2010) primarily due to strong levels of growth during 2006-2008. However, the industry recorded decelerated growth rates during 2009, as a result of the global financial crisis. The global construction industry registered a marginal growth of 1.4% in 2010, while the Dutch industry declined 8.7%. As a counter cyclical measure, the Dutch government launched a stimulus package of EUR5.7 billion to be distributed over six years from 2009 to improve the country's infrastructure and increase domestic consumption. Demographic changes and easy credit availability made residential construction the strongest performing market in 2008. However, the market recorded the strongest decline in both 2009 and 2010 because of tightening credit conditions and low consumer confidence. As the Netherlands is largely dependent on international trade with European Union (EU) nations, the end of the European debt crisis is expected to positively impact the Dutch economy, which, in turn, will support and sustain growth in the construction industry, which is anticipated to record a CAGR of 3.48% over the forecast period.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Highlights
- During the review period, commercial construction was the third largest market. Retail Buildings was the fastest growing category in the Netherlands commercial construction market during the review period.
- Dutch infrastructure is well developed with several modern seaports, airports, highways, and railroads. The government is heavily investing in developing regional roadways that are targeted at easing traffic congestion in heavily urbanized cities such as Amsterdam and Rotterdam.
- The Dutch institutional construction market was the fourth-largest market in 2009. The Dutch government encourages Private Public Partnership (PPP) initiatives in the education and healthcare sectors to improve efficiency.
- Residential construction was the largest market in the Dutch construction industry. The Dutch government has been promoting home ownership since 1980s by providing tax incentives and subsidies on mortgage loans."
Scope
- This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the construction industry in the Netherlands:
- Historical values for the construction industry for 2006-10 and forecast figures for 2010-15
- Supporting text on individual markets and values for categories for 2006-10 and forecasts until 2015
- Profiles of the top construction companies in the Netherlands
- Profiles of the top ten construction mega-projects in the Netherlands by value"
Reasons to Get this Report
- Gain insight into the Dutch construction industry with current, historic and forecast figures
- Gain insight into current, historic and forecast industry figures at individual market and category level
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Royal BAM Group NV, Royal Volker Wessels Stevin NV, Chicago Bridge & Iron Company NV, Heijmans NV, Ballast Nedam NV
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Construction research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Construction in the GCC - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2015
- Construction in Qatar - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2015
- Construction in Germany - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2015
- Construction in Canada - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2015
- Construction in Poland - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2015
- Construction in Colombia - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2015
- The Indian Interior Products Industry, Key Trends and Opportunities till 2015: New Construction to be the Key Driver of Growth
- The Chinese Interior Products Industry, Key Trends and Opportunities till 2015: Export Market Potential will be the Key to Growth
- Global Construction Aggregates - Market Opportunity & Environment, Analyses and Forecasts to 2015
- Global Wood Based Products - Market Opportunities and Business Environment, Analyses and Forecasts to 2015