Fast Market Research recommends "Consumer and Innovation Trends in Chilled Lunch Food" from Datamonitor, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- As consumer trends drive innovation and purchase behavior it is increasingly vital to understand how to shape products to best meet them. This brief outlines the most important consumer and product trends impacting the chilled lunch food category globally, using Datamonitor's TrendSights mega-trend framework as a basis to organize the key themes covered.
Scope of the Report:
- Each section contains a concise SWOT analysis that outlines how each TrendSights mega-trend can be applied to the chilled lunch food category.
- Consumer insight analysis covering 20 countries globally highlights the key attitudes and behaviors driving consumers' purchase of chilled lunch food.
- Case studies and numerous product examples throughout the brief showcase best-in-class innovations in chilled lunch food from across the globe.
- Key considerations and potential opportunities have been identified based on consumer preferences and recent product innovations in this category.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Highlights:
Convenience is a key driver of innovation in the chilled lunch food sector. With around half of 18-34 year olds skipping lunch at least once per week there is strong demand for convenient, on-the-go products to help them fit lunch into their busy lifestyles.
Chilled lunch food is well placed to meet the trends for customization and personalization as sandwiches and salads can be easily tailored to meet consumer's personal taste and nutritional preferences. Retailers and manufacturers need to develop offerings to facilitate customization, such as instore sandwich and salad bars.
Keywords: lunch, sandwiches, salad, deli food, meat, ham, beef, chicken, halal, sustainability, convenience, on-the-go.
Reasons to Get this Report
- How do Datamonitor's mega-trends apply specifically to chilled lunch food? How is this likely to evolve over the next few years?
- Where is innovation occurring in chilled lunch food and what does it look like?
- Going forward, what are some of the potential opportunities and key considerations for chilled lunch food manufacturers?
- How are industry players using the online space to more effectively engage with consumers?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Packaged Food in Colombia
- Packaged Food in Vietnam
- Packaged Food in Thailand
- Packaged Food in Chile
- Packaged Food in Belgium
- Global Food and Beverage Survey 2013-2014 - Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Food and Beverage Industry
- Packaged Food in Finland
- Chilled Processed Food Packaging in Spain
- Packaged Food in Germany
- Packaged Food in Taiwan