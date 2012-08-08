New Energy market report from GlobalData: "Consumer Engagement will Serve as a Key Success Factor for Smart Grid Development"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2012 -- GlobalData's report "Consumer Engagement will Serve as a Key Success Factor for Smart Grid Development" provides an analysis of how engaging the consumer in managing the consumption of energy will result in success of smart grid. Consumer engagement is an important factor for the success of smart grids. Utilities such as AEP Ohio, Southern California Edison, CentrePoint, and SEAS-NVE are attempting to engage consumers by educating them about the benefits of smart grid technologies through consumer awareness projects. This will help utilities to handle consumer complaints more effectively, but they must however address concerns regarding privacy and data security, and ensure a secure interface for billing. It is important to allow consumers to access information regarding their energy usage so that they can manage their energy consumption and reduce their electricity bills. Consumer engagement activities carried out by the utilities will also help to gain the confidence of consumer advocacy groups and encourage them to support the deployment of smart grid technologies.
Scope
- Measure taken by utilities to spread consumer awareness
- Role of utilities in ensuring data security
- Effectiveness of utilities in addressing consumer grievances
- Importance of consumer engagement in managing energy use
