New Market Study: "Consumer Health as a Solution to the Chronic Disease Epidemic"

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2012 -- The epidemic of non-communicable chronic diseases is not an idea, but a shocking reality. The prevention, treatment and management of chronic conditions are pushing national systems to their limits as healthcare costs rise and the ageing population booms. New self-care programmes are being drafted and implemented in combined efforts by governments and the health industry to address this public health crisis and to foster growth for consumer health therapies in the next decade.
Euromonitor International's Consumer Health as a Solution to the Chronic Disease Epidemic global briefing examines the size, growth trends and potential opportunities in the Consumer Health market. The strategic analyses include assessing the impacts of changing regulations, research breakthroughs and public health concerns on both the market and leading companies. Consumer attitudes towards the products and their personal healthcare needs are also explored.
Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Health market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
