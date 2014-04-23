Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Consumer Lending in Indonesia", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- Consumer lending in Indonesia boomed over the review period, driven by the rising number of middle-class households and continued economic growth. With Indonesian consumers growing more accustomed to the concept of borrowing money from the bank, more banks shifted their focus towards consumer lending. At the same time, the Indonesian government monitored the development of the country's consumer lending industry and started to pass more legislation towards the end of the review period so as to...
Euromonitor International's Consumer Lending in Indonesia report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
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Product coverage: Consumer Credit, Mortgages/Housing.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Lending market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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