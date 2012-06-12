New Food market report from Canadean: "Consumer Trends in the Seasonings, Dressings & Sauces Market in India"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2012 -- Marketers in the Seasonings, Dressings & Sauces market in India face a major challenge. Understanding market size and segmentation is valuable, but the keys to effective targeting are to know just how valuable specific consumer groups are, and to be able to quantify the impact of consumer trends.This report solves these problems by providing integrated data on consumer trends, consumer groups and market data which show exactly the size of consumer groups, how much of the Seasonings, Dressings & Sauces market they account for and which consumer trends drive their behavior.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
As India undergoes rapid development and population dynamics start to take effect, being able to capitalize early on the new emerging consumer behaviors will be fundamental to future growth. This makes early identification of the consumer groups and trends driving market behavior essential.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Consumers' uptake of products and the influence of consumer trends are fundamental causes of change in markets - making knowing what these trends are and the extent of their influence crucial.The survey-based data provided in this report examines over 20 consumer trends that affect the market and examines the share of sales across 26 consumer groups - providing through the data a detailed insight into exactly who the consumer is and just how much impact the latest consumer trends are having.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The data provided is unique in the market as it tracks consumer behavior through to its actual value impact on a product market. This provides readers with a unique data analysis of the market allowing marketing tactics and strategy to be updated in line with the very latest consumer behaviors.
Key Highlights
All age groups in India represent a proportion of the Seasonings, Dressings & Sauces market that relates to their share of the population. This indicates that all age groups are important for marketers to consider. However, the largest group, due to its share of the population, is the Kids & Babies group.
Not only do a large proportion of Indian consumers highlight that specific consumer trends have an influence on their consumption, this translates into a significant proportion of actual value being directly influenced as well. Consumers are therefore acting on these trends enough to ensure that targeting them, in the right categories, is essential to success.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Asda, Co-Op/Somerfield, Lidl, Morrisons, Sainsbury's, Tesco, Waitrose, Aldi, Asda, Co-Op/Somerfield, Iceland, Lidl, M&S, Morrisons, Sainsbury's, Tesco, Waitrose
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Consumer Trends in the Seasonings, Dressings & Sauces Market in Brazil
- Consumer Trends in the Seasonings, Dressings & Sauces Market in the UK
- Consumer Trends in the Seasonings, Dressings & Sauces Market in France
- Consumer Trends in the Seasonings, Dressings & Sauces Market in Italy
- Consumer Trends in the Seasonings, Dressings & Sauces Market in Germany
- Consumer Trends in the Seasonings, Dressings & Sauces Market in Russia
- Consumer Trends in the Seasonings, Dressings & Sauces Market in the US
- Consumer Trends in the Seasonings, Dressings & Sauces Market in Spain
- Consumer Trends in the Bakery & Cereals Market in France
- Consumer Trends in the Bakery & Cereals Market in Germany