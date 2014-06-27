New Consumer Goods research report from MarketLine is now available from Fast Market Research
Containers & Packaging in Japan industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2009-13, and forecast to 2018). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Highlights
- The containers and packaging market consists of packaging made of paper and card, plastic, metal and glass. It does not include packaging that is used only for transportation purposes such as wooden crates, pallets, steel drums etc. The market is valued at manufacturers' selling prices (MSP), while market volumes represent consumption. Any currency conversions used in this report have been calculated using constant 2012 annual average exchange rates.
- The Japanese containers & packaging market had total revenues of $52.2bn in 2013, representing a compound annual rate of change (CARC) of -1.7% between 2009 and 2013.
- Market volume increased with a CAGR of 1.1% between 2009 and 2013, to reach a total of 19.8 million tonnes in 2013.
- The performance of the market is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 0.5% for the five-year period 2013 - 2018, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $53.6bn by the end of 2018.
Features
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the containers & packaging market in Japan
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the containers & packaging market in Japan
Leading company profiles reveal details of key containers & packaging market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Japan containers & packaging market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
Macroeconomic indicators provide insight into general trends within the Japan economy
Key Questions Answered
What was the size of the Japan containers & packaging market by value in 2013?
What will be the size of the Japan containers & packaging market in 2018?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Japan containers & packaging market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
