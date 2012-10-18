Recently published research from MindCommerce, "Content Delivery Networks (CDN): Analysis of Key Vendors, State of the Market, and Outlook 2012 - 2016", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2012 -- Content Delivery Networks (CDN) provide solutions for efficiently and effectively managing content of all types. Solutions include core services such as aggregation, management, and distribution of content as well as a variety of value-added functionality. The market need for CDN solutions correlates directly with the explosion of broadband networks, smart mobile phones, and related applications, services and content. In particular, the convergence of cellular networks supported by 4G/LTE broadband wireless, and Cloud-based applications, facilitates the need for more intelligent content solutions.
This research evaluates the current state of the market for content, CDN providers, and solutions. This report provides a SWOT analysis for major vendors and view into the future of CDN solutions and marketplace. This report analyzes the competitive threats to pure-play CDN providers from Google and Amazon. The report also analyzes threats to network operators as well as opportunities for content, commerce, and application developers.
Target Audience:
- Content Delivery Network (CDN) vendors
- Telecom, ICT, and Internet infrastructure providers
- Content developers including applications, gaming and others
