New Energy market report from GlobalData: "Control Rod Assemblies in Nuclear Reactors - Global Market Size, Average Pricing and Competitive Landscape Analysis to 2020"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2013 -- The report covers the global nuclear power industry's development, its growth trajectory and the demand for control rod assemblies (CRAs) in the global nuclear market segmented by five regions and key countries. Comprehensive information is provided on the size of the markets for CRAs units, which are used in nuclear power generation facilities worldwide. Demand and market value forecasts for the CRA units used in commercial nuclear power facilities across the world are also examined in the report.
Scope
- Analysis of the growth of the global nuclear industry and the demand for CRAs in various key regions, including Europe, Asia-Pacific and North America.
- Analysis of trends in the global nuclear power sector and opportunities in the CRA market.
- CRA market sizes from 2006 to 2011 and forecast for 9 years up to 2020
- In-depth analysis and forecasts of the growth potential of the CRA market up to 2020
- Qualitative analysis of market drivers and restraints
- Analysis of key market players such as AREVA NP, Westinghouse Electric Company, GE Energy, JSC Moscow Polymetal Plant, SKODA JS, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Toshiba.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Gain up to date information and analysis relating to potential opportunities in the global nuclear CRA market
- Identify key regions representing potential growth opportunities for the nuclear CRA market
- Understand the emerging opportunities for players in the nuclear CRA market
- Gain information about major players in the nuclear control rod assemblies market
- Understand potential market opportunities in various geographies and fine tune your business strategy in target locations
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Westinghouse Electric Company, AREVA NP, GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy, JSC Moscow Polymetal Plant, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Skoda JS, Toshiba Corporation
