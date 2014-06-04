New Food research report from Mintel is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- Cooking Sauces in Vietnam by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2014. This market covers prepared ethnic, tomato based, traditional (local), soy and other wet sauces. Market value and volume comprises sales through all retail channels including direct to consumer. Market size for Cooking Sauces in Vietnam is given in VND and tonne with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Vietnam. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
Segmentation of this market
- Ethnic
- Soy
- Tomato Based
Compound annual growth rates
Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is provided for this market and is based on the last 5 years of available data.
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Socio-economic data
Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Vietnam. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
Market Size & Forecast
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Masan Group, Nestl? S.A., Nam Duong Sauce Enterprise, Others
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