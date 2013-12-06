New Market Study, "Costa Rica Beverage Forecasts September 2013", Has Been Published

New Beverages market report from Canadean: "Costa Rica Beverage Forecasts September 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2013 -- Product Synopsis
Published by Canadean, Costa Rica Beverage Forecasts provide consumption trends (2000 to 2012 actuals plus2013 to 2018 forecasts) for key beverage categories.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This bi-annual report from Canadean is designed to show past consumption trends for all commercial beverage categories and forecast trends five years into the future. Product analysis is broken down in to 21 categories: packaged water, bulk/HOD water, carbonates, juice, nectars, still drinks, squash/syrups, fruit powders, iced/rtd tea drinks, iced/rtd coffee drinks, sports drink, energy drinks, hot tea, hot coffee, beer, wine, spirits, fortified wine, dairy drinks (white milk, fermented milk, drinking yogurt, flavoured milk, soymilk, evaporated and condensed milk).
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The report facilitates valuable data comparisons, enabling the user to monitor the development of commercial beverages over time by category and determine share of throat. It is an essential aid for anyone interested in the beverage industry.
Key Features and Benefits
Data for 24 individual beverage categories, covering historical trends (2000-2012 actuals &2013-2018 forecast provided in excel).
Data measures in million litres and litres per capita
Supporting analysis for the 24 individual beverage categories
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