New Market Study, "Coty, Inc. (Formerly Benckiser Cosmetics Holdings, Inc.) - Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Partnerships & Alliances and Investment Report", Has Been Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Coty, Inc. (formerly Benckiser Cosmetics Holdings, Inc.) - Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Partnerships & Alliances and Investment Report" from MarketLine, now available