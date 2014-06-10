New Healthcare research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- During 2011, the Irish Medicines Board (IMB) reviewed and changed its recommendations for the sale of cough/cold remedies to children aged under six. The list of ingredients no longer deemed suitable for children was extensive and, as a result, the availability of paediatric cough, cold and allergy remedies diminished considerably, with pharmacists no longer offering many brands which were previously considered to be household names. The impact on the category has been significant, with severe drops recorded in growth rates, with volume sales falling by 7% and current value sales falling by 6% in 2013, the second consecutive year that these negative growth rates were recorded in the category.
Competitive Landscape
Reckitt Benckiser Ireland Ltd remained the leading player in cough, cold and allergy (hay fever) remedies in Ireland in 2013 with a 26% value share. The company has been able to ensure an ongoing strong performance largely as a result of the popularity of its key brands Lemsip and Strepsils, each of which accounted for 10% of total retail value sales in cough, cold and allergy (hay fever) remedies, achieving second and third ranking respectively in 2013. The company continues to pay attention to maintaining dynamism for both brands, with ongoing brand extensions and multimedia advertising campaigns. McNeil Healthcare (Ireland) Ltd's Benylin remained the leading brand in cough, cold and allergy (hay fever) remedies in 2013 with a 19% value share as it continued to benefit from excellent brand recognition and high penetration across all retail channels.
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Industry Prospects
CCAGR is expected to increase in value at a CAGR of 1% in constant terms over the forecast period. The category continues to suffer from the seasonality of many products, mainly because hay fever is generally only a problem during summer, while coughs and colds are much more common during winter, with consumers often unwilling to try new or innovative products, preferring instead to stick with those products which have worked for them in the past. Furthermore, in spite of the relatively low penetration of many of these products at present, it is likely that lower cost/generic products will continue to gain ground in the category during the forecast period, a situation which is expected to have a negative impact on the value growth potential in cough, cold and allergy (hay fever) remedies throughout the forecast period.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies industry in Ireland with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
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