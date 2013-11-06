New Market Study, "Crescent Point Energy Corp. (Formerly Crescent Point Energy Trust) - Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Partnerships & Alliances and Investment Report", Has Been Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Crescent Point Energy Corp. (formerly Crescent Point Energy Trust) - Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Partnerships & Alliances and Investment Report" from MarketLine, now available