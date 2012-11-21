New Software market report from Markets and Markets: "Customer Experience Management (CEM) Market -[VOC Analytics, Feedback Management, Web Analytics, Text Analytics, Speech Analytics] Advanced Technologies, Touch Points, Adoption Trends, Market Size & Forecasts (2012 - 2017)"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2012 -- Customer experience management (CEM) is garnering increasing popularity mainly driven by the application of tools that are employed for analyzing customer feedback from various touch points such as company websites, branch, Web, mobile and social media. CEM, as a concept, has gaining widespread adoption because it enables companies to serve customers efficiently, thereby creating retention, reducing churn and improving competitive abilities. In the previous year, several companies had begun to invest heavily on solutions that optimize interactions from the customer's perspective and thereby enhance customer loyalty. Growth of communication media majorly affects customer expectations and behavior, ultimately impacting end user experiences. To understand these experience and drive the appropriate insight from voice of the customer (VOC), companies uses analytical tools such as enterprise feedback management (EFM) software, text analytics, web analytics, speech analytics and other analytics.
The usage of mobile and social media touch points is increasing rapidly for sharing views and ideas. In order to get globally connected, companies must frequently monitor these touch points and follow up with their customers by understanding their needs and wants for improving customer loyalty and experience. In the competitive world, leading companies will be focusing on a customer centric approach rather than a company centric approach. Towards this, enterprises will be adapting newer ways to connect customers with organization for regular feedback.
The report focuses on the latest trends and advancements in customer experience solutions that provide strategies, process models, and information technology (IT) to design, manage and optimize the end-to-end customer experience process. The report also includes market analysis and forecasts across various touch points, types of analytical tools, vertical segments, size of the organization and geographical regions.
The report also focuses on CEM for Telco providers by taking into consideration aspects of service quality management (SQM), service level agreement (SLA) monitoring, service monitoring, fault management, and performance management with respect to network planning and network management. The Telco CEM market is segmented into five geographical regions including North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East and Africa.
MARKETS COVERED
On the basis of network Types:
Enterprise Feedback Management
Web Analytics
Text Analytics
Speech Analytics
Others
On the basis of Touch Points:
Company Website
Branch/Store
Web
Call Center
Mobile
Social Media
On the basis of Organization Size:
Small and Medium Businesses (SMB)
Enterprises
On the basis of Verticals:
Communication Services
Public , Sector, Energy & Utilities
