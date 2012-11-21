New Market Study: "Customer Experience Management (CEM) Market -[VOC Analytics, Feedback Management, Web Analytics, Text Analytics, Speech Analytics] Advanced Technologies, Touch Points, Adoption Trends, Market Size & Forecasts (2012 - 2017)

New Software market report from Markets and Markets: "Customer Experience Management (CEM) Market -[VOC Analytics, Feedback Management, Web Analytics, Text Analytics, Speech Analytics] Advanced Technologies, Touch Points, Adoption Trends, Market Size & Forecasts (2012 - 2017)"