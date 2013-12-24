New Market Study, "Cyprus Business Forecast Report Q1 2014", Has Been Published

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Cyprus Business Forecast Report Q1 2014", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2013 -- Cyprus' government will remain firmly committed to the terms of its EUR10bn bailout programme, which could result in a public backlash over the coming years. However, we believe that future negotiations with creditors could prove to be more confrontational in a bid to secure the best terms possible and limit a potential drop in popularity.
We see a rapid adjustment in the fiscal dynamics, forecasting the nominal budget deficit to fall from 6.4% of GDP in 2012 to 4.3% in 2013 and continue narrowing to 3.2% in 2014. Further commitment to EU-prescribed austerity measures will be key to ensuring sustain -able debt management given that we see the general government debt pile rising above 100% of GDP in 2013.
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Early indications of the severity of Cyprus' economic adjustment following the country's banking sector crisis in early 2013 reaffirm our view that the economy is heading towards a period of major structural adjustment. We continue to see several years of negative real private consumption, government expenditure and fixed invest -ment growth, which will keep the economy firmly in deep recession until 2016/2017.
Major Forecast changes
We have revised our 2013 real GDP growth forecast go -7.1% from -9.0% and see -3.6% real GDP growth in 2014, from our previous forecast of -3.4%.
Bigger-than-expected spending cuts have significantly reduced the budget deficit and prompted us to revise our nominal fiscal balance forecast to -4.3% of GDP in 2013 and -3.2% in 2014, from -6.8% and -6.5% respectively.
We see a sharper adjustment in the current account in 2013, now forecasting a deficit of 3.9% of GDP, from our previous forecast of -7.0%, as imports of goods fall at a faster rate than we had previ -ously assumed.
Key risks to outlook
The near-term outlook is somewhat uncertain as we believe that the Q213 GDP data may not accurately reflect the full impact of Cyprus' banking sector crisis and compliance with rigorous fiscal austerity and structural reform to qualify for financial aid. This means that the risks are likely to the downside, as leading indicators have continued to deteriorate into the third quarter of 2013.
Deteriorating social conditions will test the government's resolve to adhere to prescribed fiscal consolidation programmes over the coming years. This could significantly derail ongoing efforts to rein in spending in the absence of meaningful nominal GDP growth.
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