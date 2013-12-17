New Market Study, "Debit Cards Market in Oman to 2017: Market Brief", Has Been Published

New Financial Services research report from Timetric is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2013 -- This report is the result of Timetric's extensive market research covering the cards and payments industry in Oman. It contains detailed historic and forecast data for debit card. 'Debit Cards Market in Oman to 2017: Market Brief' provides detailed insight into the operating environment of the cards and payments industry in Oman. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Omani cards and payments value chain and for new players considering to enter the market.
Scope
- Historic and forecast data for debit card in the cards and payments industry in Oman for the period 2008 through to 2017
- Historic and forecast data on number of cards, number of transactions, value of transactions, frequency of use, average transaction value, spending per capita and debit card penetration for the period 2008 through to 2017
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get This Report
- This report provides you with valuable data for the cards and payments industry covering debit card in Oman.
- This report provides you with a breakdown of market data including data on number of cards, number of transactions, value of transactions, frequency of use, average transaction value, spending per capita and debit card penetration.
- This report allows you to plan future business decisions using the forecast figures given for the market.
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