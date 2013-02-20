New Medical Devices market report from GBI Research: "Dental Implants Market to 2018 - Technical Advancements and Procedure Efficiency are Resulting in the Increased Preference for Dental Implants over Traditional Dental Devices"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2013 -- GBI Research's report, "Dental Implants Market to 2018 - Technical Advancements and Procedure Efficiency are Resulting in the Increased Preference for Dental Implants over Traditional Dental Devices" provides key data, information and analysis for the global dental implants market. It examines the market and competitive landscape and trends for the titanium dental implants and zirconium dental implants segments and provides comprehensive information on key trends and dynamics. The report also looks at the pipeline products in each segment and gives details of important M&A activity.
It has been built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Key market geographies of the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, Australia and Brazil
- Market size data for the titanium dental implants and zirconium dental implants segments
- Annualized market revenue data forecast from 2011 to 2018 and company share data for 2011
- Qualitative analysis of key trends in the dental implants market
- Information on the leading players and technologies in the market
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments driving the global dental implants market
- Design and develop your product development, marketing and sales strategies
- Exploit M&A opportunities by identifying the market players with the most innovative pipelines
- Develop market-entry and market-expansion strategies
- Identify the key players best positioned to take advantage of the emerging market opportunities
- Exploit in-licensing and out-licensing opportunities by identifying the products most likely to ensure a robust return
- Identify, understand and capitalize on the next big thing in the dental implants market landscape
- Make more informed business decisions using the report's insightful and in-depth analysis of the global dental implants market and the factors shaping it
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Straumann Holding AG, Nobel Biocare Holding AG, Dentsply International Inc., Biomet 3i, Inc., Zimmer Holdings, Inc., Osstem Implant Co., Ltd., Camlog Biotechnologies AG
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Medical Devices research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- United States Dental Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - CAD/CAM Dental Systems, Dental Chairs and Equipment, Dental Implants, Biomaterials and Crowns and Bridges and Others
- Taiwan Dental Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - CAD/CAM Dental Systems, Dental Chairs and Equipment, Dental Implants, Dental Biomaterials, Crowns and Bridges and Others
- Spain Dental Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - CAD/CAM Dental Systems, Dental Chairs and Equipment, Dental Implants, Dental Biomaterials, Crowns and Bridges and Others
- Italy Dental Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - CAD/CAM Dental Systems, Dental Chairs and Equipment, Dental Implants, Dental Biomaterials, Crowns and Bridges and Others
- Germany Dental Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - CAD/CAM Dental Systems, Dental Chairs and Equipment, Dental Implants, Biomaterials and Crowns and Bridges and Others
- Netherlands Dental Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - CAD/CAM Dental Systems, Dental Chairs and Equipment, Dental Implants, Dental Biomaterials, Crowns and Bridges and Others
- Republic of Korea Dental Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - CAD/CAM Dental Systems, Dental Chairs and Equipment, Dental Implants, Biomaterials and Crowns and Bridges and Others
- Sweden Dental Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - CAD/CAM Dental Systems, Dental Chairs and Equipment, Dental Implants, Dental Biomaterials, Crowns and Bridges and Others
- Belgium Dental Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - CAD/CAM Dental Systems, Dental Chairs and Equipment, Dental Implants, Dental Biomaterials, Crowns and Bridges and Others
- France Dental Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - CAD/CAM Dental Systems, Dental Chairs and Equipment, Dental Implants, Dental Biomaterials, Crowns and Bridges and Others