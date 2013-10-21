New Market Study, "Dermatologicals in Dominican Republic", Has Been Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Dermatologicals in Dominican Republic" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Dermatologicals in the Dominican Republic remains a highly fragmented category in which no manufacturers are able to maintain a very strong value or volume share. The category remains highly targeted towards a very specific consumer audience and is poised for strong growth due to the anticipated promotional activity of the leading manufacturers. For example, the population of the Dominican Republic is highly susceptible to hair loss due to hereditary characteristics and poor diets, exposure to...
Euromonitor International's Dermatologicals in Dominican Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Antiparasitics/Lice (Head and Body) Treatments, Antipruritics, Cold Sore Treatments, Haemorrhoid Treatments, Hair Loss Treatments, Medicated Shampoos, Nappy (Diaper) Rash Treatments, Paediatric Dermatologicals, Topical Allergy Remedies/Antihistamines, Topical Antifungals, Topical Germicidals/Antiseptics, Vaginal Antifungals.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Dermatologicals market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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