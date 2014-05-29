- Dermatologicals in South Korea

New Healthcare research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- Dermatologicals recorded marginal positive growth in 2013 thanks to the good performance of antifungals. Topical antifungals have performed well over the review period due to the introduction of new products. Topical antifungals recorded 5% current value growth to reach Won23 billion in 2013. Vaginal antifungals also turned to positive growth in 2012 and registered 6% value growth in 2013 to Won2 billion.
Competitive Landscape
Novartis Korea Ltd recorded the largest value share of 19% in 2013. Lamisil, a topical antifungal, increased by 10% in actual sales value, which helped the company become the leader in dermatologicals. Lamisil has maintained the leading position within topical antifungal through introducing new types of products from Lamisil Cream to spray type of Lamisil Once.
Industry Prospects
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Dermatologicals is expected to decline by a CAGR of 2% in constant value terms over the forecast period. The growth trends in each category of dermatologicals are expected to be similar to those of 2013. Antifungals will continue to perform well, whilst medicated shampoos, nappy (diaper) rash treatments, antiparasitics/lice (head and body) treatments and haemorrhoid will witness constant decline.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Medicated Skin Care industry in South Korea with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Medicated Skin Care industry in South Korea, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Medicated Skin Care in South Korea market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Medicated Skin Care in South Korea?
- What are the major brands in South Korea?
- What are the most popular formats for acne treatments?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Inform your marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Dermatologicals in South Africa
- Dermatologicals in South Korea
- Consumer Health in South Africa
- Dermatologicals in China
- Construction and Mining Machinery Market in South Korea to 2018 - Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts
- Construction and Mining Machinery Market in South Africa to 2018 - Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts
- Medical Device Market in South Korea to 2018 - Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts
- Medical Device Market in South Africa to 2018 - Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts
- Hotels in South Korea to 2017: Market Databook
- Refining Industry Outlook in South and Central America, 2014 - Capacity Analysis, Forecasts and Details of All Operating and Planned Refineries