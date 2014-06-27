Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Designer Apparel (Ready-To-Wear) in the United Arab Emirates", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2014 -- Growth of the designer apparel category in 2013 was mainly driven by the increasing number of tourists. This trend is reflected in product ranges. For example, despite the subtropical climate in the country many retail outlets offer winter collections and luxury furs, meeting the demands of wealthy Russian visitors. Furthermore, unrest in many surrounding Arab countries pushed an increasing number of investors to the United Arab Emirates, boosting the whole market and helping in the creation of...
Euromonitor International's Designer Apparel (Ready-to-Wear) in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Designer Apparel (Ready-to-Wear) market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Designer Apparel (Ready-to-Wear) retailing along with the development of consumers' shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change
Product coverage: Designer Clothing (Ready-to-Wear), Designer Footwear.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
