GBI Research's report, "Diagnostic Imaging Market to 2017 - Fusion Technology to Increase Adoption Rates of Hybrid Imaging Systems" provides information and analysis on the global diagnostic imaging market. The report provides market landscape, competitive landscape and market trends information on Computed Tomography (CT) systems, mammography equipment, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) systems, nuclear imaging systems, ultrasound systems, X-ray systems, bone densitometers, C-arms, angio suites and contrast media injectors. The report provides comprehensive information on the key trends affecting these categories, and key analytical content on the market dynamics. The report also reviews the competitive landscape and the profiles of companies operating in these geographies.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Key geographies covered include the US, Canada, Germany, France, the UK, Spain, Italy, Japan, China, India, Australia and Brazil.
- The categories included are Computed Tomography (CT) systems, mammography equipment, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) systems, nuclear imaging systems, ultrasound systems, X-ray systems, bone densitometers, C-arms, angio suites and contrast media injectors.
- The report includes details about the key drivers and restraints that are shaping the global diagnostic imaging market. The report also includes company shares of important companies in each category of the diagnostic imaging market.
- The report also covers information on the leading market players and the competitive landscape.
Reasons to get this Report
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments that are driving the diagnostic imaging market.
- Design and develop your product development, marketing and sales strategies.
- Capitalize on M&A opportunities by identifying key companies.
- Develop market entry and market expansion strategies.
- Identify the key companies that are best positioned to take advantage of emerging market opportunities.
- Exploit in-licensing and out-licensing opportunities by identifying the products most likely to ensure a robust return.
- Identify, understand and capitalize on the next big thing in the diagnostic imaging market landscape.
- Make more informed business decisions from the insightful and in-depth analysis of the diagnostic imaging market and the factors shaping it.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Toshiba Medical Systems, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Hologic Inc, Esaote S.p.A, Carestream Health Inc, Fujifilm Holdings, Sonosite Inc
