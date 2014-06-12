Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Dishwashers in Japan", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- Energy conservation remained the key trend in 2013. Following the 2011 shutdown of nuclear power reactors across the country, the 2012 increase in electricity bills by the Tokyo Electric Power Company accelerated the trend in 2013. This trend fuelled replacement demand for the latest models with more energy-efficient features. As a result, dishwashers continued to see positive growth in 2013.
Competitive Landscape
Dishwashers in Japan is concentrated ? Panasonic Corp accounted for 60% of volume sales in 2013. The leading player pioneered the market in 1960 and is dominant in both freestanding and built-in dishwashers, with a focus on the latter category. This is due to the fact that the company operates in the fields of both homebuilders and home renovations through its Eco Solutions Company subsidiary. The new product launches in 2012 highlighted small freestanding dishwashers for small households. However, the 2013 launches focused on improved washing capability, as this is consumers? primary concern. Multi-functional offerings with energy efficiency, water efficiency and time efficiency continued to be popular among technology-savvy Japanese consumers.
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Industry Prospects
The dishwashers category is expected to perform relatively well with CAGRs of 1% in volume terms and at constant 2013 prices over the forecast period. The replacement demand for energy-efficient units will remain a key driver. The long-term problem of energy supply constraints in Japan will benefit manufacturers of dishwashers if they can encourage consumers to upgrade to newer models with energy efficient models in their marketing campaigns.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Dishwashers industry in Japan with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Dishwashers industry in Japan, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Dishwashers in Japan market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Dishwashers in Japan?
- What are the major brands in Japan?
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