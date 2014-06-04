Fast Market Research recommends "Dishwashing in Bosnia-Herzegovina" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- Current value growth of dishwashing was higher in 2013 than the average recorded over the review period, while volume sales recorded a weaker performance. The average unit price grew by more than the average for the review period, which drove the value performance but also resulted in price-conscious consumers spending less.
Competitive Landscape
Procter & Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser Adriatic and Henkel AG & Co led dishwashing products sales in Bosnia-Herzegovina in 2013, with respective value shares of 30%, 17% and 16%. Quality-focused manufacturers appear to have an edge in dishwashing in Bosnia-Herzegovina, investing the most in product development and advertising.
Industry Prospects
Volume sales of dishwashing in Bosnia-Herzegovina are expected to stagnate over the forecast period as consumers increasingly switch to automatic dishwashing products and the penetration of concentrated goods deepens. In constant value terms, sales are expected to continue recovering as consumers' incomes return to growth over the forecast period.
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Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Dishwashing industry in Bosnia-Herzegovina with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Dishwashing industry in Bosnia-Herzegovina, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Dishwashing in Bosnia-Herzegovina market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Dishwashing in Bosnia-Herzegovina?
- What are the major brands in Bosnia-Herzegovina?
- What is the dishwasher penetration rate in Bosnia-Herzegovina?
- What are the key new product launches in the dishwashing products market?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Inform your marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions
Product coverage: Automatic Dishwashing, Hand Dishwashing.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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