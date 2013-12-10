New Market Study, "Dog and Cat Food Packaging in Singapore", Has Been Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Dog and Cat Food Packaging in Singapore" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2013 -- In 2012, dog and cat food packaging saw volume growth of 3%, registering a volume of 23 million units. The population of dogs and cats in Singapore has been increasing as consumers are more willing to have dogs and cats as their pets. As they consider their pets as companions, consumers are increasingly particular about the quality of food they feed them. Many consumers are purchasing more packaged pet food for their dogs and cats to provide them with the necessary nutrients.
Euromonitor International's Dog and Cat Food Packaging in Singapore report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category.
Product coverage: Cat Food, Dog Food.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Dog and Cat Food Packaging market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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