Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- Driver Assistance Systems Market, By Types [Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Lane Departure Warning (LDWS), Park Assist, Drowsiness Monitor, Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Night Vision, Tire Pressure Monitoring (TPMS), Adaptive Front Lighting], By Technology [Ultrasonic, Image, RADAR, LIDAR, Infrared (IR)] & Geography: Global Trends and Forecast to 2018
The global demand for automobiles is increasing at a significant rate since past few years. Due to the global economic downturn, automobile industry witnessed a slight downfall from 2008, where global sales of the vehicles decreased to 68.1 million units from 71.2 million units (2007). The trend continued in 2009, where global vehicle sales further decreased to 65.4 million units. However, the scenario changed from 2010, where the sales increased to 74.6 million units and then to 77.9 million units (2011). According to the recent publication from OrganisationInternationale des Constructeursd'Automobiles (OICA), the global vehicle sales in 2012 reached to 81.7 million units, of which passenger car sales were 60.5 million units. With the escalation in the vehicle fleet all over the globe, there is increase in the number of road accidents, casualties, and deaths. This has turned the attention of governments & automobile manufacturers towards increased vehicle and road safety.
Driver assistance systems assist the driver while driving. These systems utilize various technologies such as ultrasonic, image, RADAR, LIDAR, and IR to provide better safety and driving experience. These systems not only provide safety to the vehicle / occupants of the vehicle but now it have broadened its scope to pedestrian and overall road safety. Varying needs of the users such as greater safety, enhanced driving experience, superior vehicle performance, and sophisticated technologies have led to remarkable changes and developments in the driver assistance systems.
Presently, features which are not technologically advanced, like tire pressure monitoring systems, are available in wide variety of vehicles. Quite the reverse, the hi-tech features, such as night vision, adaptive cruise control, drowsiness monitoring system, etc. are available only in few premium luxury car models. Installing these technologically advanced features at an effective cost would be challenge for automobile manufacturers in the near future. Still, the demand for driver assistance systems in OEM is estimated to increase at a significant rate in near future.
The major automobile manufacturers are introducing passenger cars with driver assistance systems to produce safe, high performing, and eco-friendly models. The key manufacturers of driver assistance system such as Continental (Germany), Robert Bosch (Germany), Denso (Japan), Valeo (France), etc. are investing on their R&D and production facility to meet the increasing demand of the driver assistance systems in the automobile production market.
