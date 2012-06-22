Fast Market Research recommends "Drug Price Cuts in Top Five Countries of Europe - Tougher Reference Pricing Environment and Drug Price Freeze through 2013 Expected to Drive Down Healthcare Costs" from GBI Research, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/22/2012 -- GBI Research, the leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research "Drug Price Cuts in Top Five Countries of Europe - Tougher Reference Pricing Environment and Drug Price Freeze through 2013 Expected to Drive Down Healthcare Costs". It provides a comprehensive overview of the healthcare systems as well as pricing in five European nations with a detailed analysis of the different regulatory mechanisms used in these countries. The report closely scrutinizes major changes in pricing for pharmaceuticals in these European nations in the recent past and their impact in the near future. The countries analyzed in the report are the UK, Germany, France, Spain and Italy.
GBI Research's analysis describes healthcare across the Five European nations, which is largely publicly financed and is provided by health insurance systems; hence, the European governments play a key role in providing healthcare for their citizens. Health is of high priority for Europe's citizens and pharmaceutical costs are the third most important component in the member states' healthcare budgets. Currently, the governments of the member countries face substantially rising costs for the provision of health care (average costs are rising at a faster rate than GDP) due to over-prescription of drugs, their irrational usage, and other key factors such as Europe's ageing population and increasing cost of new medical technologies. Consumer preference for branded drugs to generic drugs in cases where the patent for the drug has expired is also one of the reasons for increasing healthcare costs. Austerity packages announced by the countries are incorporating demand side and supply side policies to reduce the fiscal burden of which healthcare costs command a major proportion. The governmental demand side policies include measures that affect the reimbursements of drugs such as positive and negative lists, cost sharing, reference pricing, risk-sharing contracts, tenders, pay-back arrangements and other provisions aimed at a more rational use of pharmaceutical products and making demand more price sensitive. The most applied supply policy is price regulation which includes price control and price negotiation. The specific features of individual policies vary significantly across the member states. Single pricing mechanism is still an issue in the Europe.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- Overview of the macroeconomic factors (PEST analysis of pharmaceutical industry) for top five countries of Europe.
- Detailed study of the healthcare systems and roles of the key players in the respective pharmaceutical systems of top five countries of Europe - the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain;.
- Analysis of the major pricing mechanisms in each country.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Pharmaceuticals research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Pharmaceutical Pricing and Reimbursement in Europe - Reference Pricing and Similar Initiatives Being Applied to Innovative Drugs Pose Significant Challenge to Pharmaceutical Companies
- Pricing and Reimbursement in Generics - European Austerity Measures and Healthcare Cost Containment Puts Innovation-Driven Pharma Companies under Pressure
- Pricing and Reimbursement in the US - Non-LIS Beneficiaries Not Covered by Medicare Coverage Gap to Gain from Reduction in Out-of-Pocket Expenditure for Generic Drugs
- Pricing and Reimbursement of the Healthcare System in India - Low Levels of Drug Reimbursement Lead to a High Out-Of-Pocket Expenditure
- Pharmaceutical Key Trends 2011 - Healthcare System and Drug Regulatory Overview: Cost-containment and regulatory pressures intensify
- Reimbursement in Europe and Indication-Specific Pricing
- BRIC: Pricing, Reimbursment, and Regulatory Update
- Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape - US
- Portugal Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q2 2012
- Pricing and Reimbursement in Brazil - Health Technology Assessment (HTA) Studies to Facilitate Setting of Ceiling Prices for New Drugs