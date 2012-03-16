New Construction research report from BRICdata is now available from Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2012 -- The Brazilian government has implemented various support schemes such as FINAME to encourage the growth of domestic businesses, especially those in the real estate and construction equipment industries. This scheme is expected to take the Brazilian earthmoving equipment market to the next level over the forecast period. Moreover, the 2014 FIFA World Cup football tournament is expected to have a positive economic impact of more than US$11.5 billion on Brazil's economy. The event is expected to bring approximately 7.2 million tourists to the country throughout the tournament, which will drive the earthmoving equipment market in Brazil.
Russia will host major sporting events including the 2014 Winter Olympics and 2018 FIFA World Cup. These sporting events will provide Russia with an opportunity to present itself as an attractive investment destination and will drive the earthmoving market over the forecast period. Moreover, the Russian government has undertaken initiatives to help the country's low-income population gain housing, such as encouraging low-rate housing loans and introducing the "affordable housing" program, which has been the driving force of the Russian earthmoving equipment during the review period and is expected to push the market further over the forecast period.
India's large investment in urban and rural infrastructure, such as the building of IT parks, shopping malls, highway networks, residential areas, roads, ports and irrigation systems has driven the earthmoving equipment market during the review period. Equipment financing has been the key growth driver of the Indian earthmoving market during the review period. The purchase of earthmoving equipment in India is largely debt-funded, and Indian institutional and non-institutional equipment buyers heavily depend on the financing of equipment.
The Chinese government has undertaken an initiative to build 36 million low-cost houses in urban areas by 2015, to meet the growing requirement of the low-income group in the country. This is expected to drive the Chinese earthmoving equipment market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the Chinese government has invested significantly in infrastructure over the past two decades, which has fuelled earthmoving equipment market growth during the review period.
- The Brazilian earthmoving equipment market was valued at US$2.06 billion in 2011. Scheduled major sporting events such as the 2014 FIFA World Cup and 2016 Olympic Games are expected to drive the future growth of the Brazilian earthmoving equipment market.
- The Russian earthmoving equipment market was valued at US$1.76 billion in 2011. Russia is set to host major sporting events such as the 2014 Winter Olympic Games and the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and preparation for these events is expected to drive construction activity, which in turn, will drive demand for earthmoving equipment.
