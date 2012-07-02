New Medical Devices research report from Global Markets Direct is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2012 -- "Egypt Neurology Devices Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2018", a new report by Global Markets Direct, provides key market data on the Egypt Neurology Devices market. The report provides value (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment within six market categories - CSF Management, Interventional Neurology, Neurological Diagnostic Equipment, Neurostimulation Devices, Neurosurgical Products and Radiosurgery. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants with information on key recent developments.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by Global Markets Direct's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Market size and company share data for Neurology Devices market categories - CSF Management, Interventional Neurology, Neurological Diagnostic Equipment, Neurostimulation Devices, Neurosurgical Products and Radiosurgery.
- Annualized market revenues (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each of the segments and sub-segments within six market categories. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for 7 years to 2018.
- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the six market categories.
- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Egypt Neurology Devicesmarket.
- Key players covered include Medtronic, Inc., Nihon Kohden Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Stryker Corporation, Cadwell Laboratories, Inc., Terumo Corporation and others.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the Egypt Neurology Devices competitive landscape.
- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.
- What are the key distribution channels and what's the most preferred mode of product distribution - Identify, understand and capitalize.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Medtronic, Inc., Nihon Kohden Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Stryker Corporation, Cadwell Laboratories, Inc., Terumo Corporation, DePuy, Inc., Covidien plc, KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, Natus Medical Incorporated, St. Jude Medical, Inc., Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, CareFusion Corporation, Christoph Miethke GmbH & Co. KG, Cyberonics, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation
