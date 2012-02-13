New Energy market report from GlobalData: "Electric Vehicles Charging Stations - Market Analysis and Forecast to 2020"
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2012 -- GlobalData's report "Electric Vehicles Charging Stations - Market Analysis and Forecast to 2020" provides an analysis of the global market for electric vehicle charging stations with insights on key countries such as the US, Canada, the UK, Ireland, Germany, Australia and Japan.
The electric vehicle charging stations, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE), facilitate the recharging of the depleted battery of an electric vehicle. The charging stations can be Level I, Level II or Level III according to the time taken to charge the vehicle. The global market for electric vehicle (EV) charging stations is expected to grow at a significant Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 156% during the period 2011-2020. The markets such as North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific are in the introductory stage and are expected to grow at a significant rate in the coming years. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to emerge as a major market by the year 2020.
The report covers market factors for the electric vehicle (EV) charging stations such as drivers, restraints and government policies besides providing a brief overview on the EV charging station technology, standards related to EV charging stations, and comparison of product features from different vendors. The report provides brief profiles of key EV charging station vendors such as Coulomb Technologies, Inc, AeroVironment, Inc., Better Place, Inc. and Eaton Corporation.
Scope
- Key geographies including the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, Ireland, Australia and Japan.
- Market size data of global and key electric vehicle charging station markets.
- Annualized market revenue data from 2011 to 2020.
- Qualitative analysis of market drivers, restraints, government policies, incentives and recent trends.
- Competitive landscape analysis of the key players and their product offerings. The key players covered include Coulomb Technologies, Inc, AeroVironment, Inc, Better Place, Inc and Eaton Corporation.
- Global pricing analysis of electric vehicle charging stations.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Facilitate decision making based on strong historic and forecast data for global and national markets for electric vehicle charging stations.
- Develop strategies for market penetration and product development.
- Position yourself to gain maximum advantage from the electric vehicle charging stations market's growth potential.
- Identify key partners and business development avenues.
- Respond to your competitors' business structures, strategies and prospects.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Coulomb Technologies, Inc, AeroVironment, Inc, Better Place, Inc, Eaton Corporation
