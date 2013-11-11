New Retailing research report from Mintel is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- Electrical Retailing in South Africa by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2013. This market covers independent and chain electrical, electronics (including photographic & software) and telecommunication retailers. It excludes electrical and telecommunications goods and services sales through other types of retailers. Market volume is number of stores; market value is at total sales through electrical retailers, including sales tax, via stores and directly. Market size for Electrical Retailing in South Africa is given in ZAR and store with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for South Africa. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
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