Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- Elitech Group (Elitech) is a medical device company. The company provides products and solutions to serve laboratories operating closer to the patient. Its market segment product categories include Clinical Chemistry, Cytology, Hematology, Immunology, Microbiology, and Molecular Diagnostics. Elitech's clinical chemistry products include chemistry systems, open chemistry reagents, cystic fibrosis sweat tests, obstetric and pregnancy reagents, and osmometers. The company offers medical condition products such as acetylsalicylic acid assessment, antiphospholipid syndrome, bleeding and thrombotic disorders, corynebacteriacea infections, streptococcus infections, anemia, autoimmune diseases, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and cystic fibrosis. It has presence in the UAE, Belgium, the Netherlands, Italy, Brazil, Serbia, and the UK. Elitech Group is headquartered in Puteaux, France.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the ELITech Group portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
