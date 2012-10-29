Recently published research from GlobalData, "Emerging Nuclear Power Countries - Market Analysis, Policy Analysis and Forecasts to 2030", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2012 -- GlobalData's latest report "Emerging Nuclear Power Countries - Market Analysis, Policy Analysis and Forecasts to 2030" report focuses on emerging nuclear countries and their market analysis. The report covers market analysis and the current status of nuclear power in the emerging nuclear power countries around the world. It gives detailed information on key drivers and challenges faced by the emerging nuclear countries in adopting nuclear energy. The recent deals and developments and information regarding key players are also covered in the report.
Scope
- Market analysis of the emerging nuclear power market in key countries of Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.
- Qualitative information on drivers and key challenges for the emerging nuclear power market.
- Key updates on recent market developments in the emerging nuclear power countries.
- Key updates of the market players, such as AREVA, Electricite de France S.A, Korea Electric Power Corporation, EnergySolutions, Hitachi Ltd., and many more.
- Detailed information on the power market in key countries.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Gain the most up-to-date information on the key developments, deals and contracts in the emerging nuclear power market.
- Identify key regions with potential opportunities for growth in the emerging nuclear power market.
- Understand the emerging opportunities for players in the emerging nuclear power market.
- Facilitate decision making by understanding the challenges and opportunities in the emerging nuclear power countries.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: AREVA SA, Electricite de France S.A., EnergySolutions, Inc, JSC Atomstroyexport, Korea Electric Power Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., State Atomic Energy Corporation (Rosatom), TECNATOM, S.A.
