Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/16/2012 -- "Emerging Oil & Gas Exploration Markets in Africa, 2012 - Industry Analysis, Latest Developments and Competitive Landscape", is the latest report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialist, which analyzes oil and gas exploration in emerging African markets. The report gives information on oil and gas exploration activities in 10 emerging markets in the region. The report covers key sedimentary basins in each region. It also provides information about major exploration blocks in each basin. Information about key regulatory and fiscal regimes for each country is also provided in the report. The report also focuses on major exploration companies in each country. The report is built using the data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
This report provides detailed analysis of the oil and gas exploration industry in emerging African markets, key companies and the key trends and issues in the sector. The report primarily focuses on -
- 10 emerging oil and gas exploration markets in Africa
- Key sedimentary basins and exploration blocks in each country
- Key information on the fiscal and regulatory regimes in hydrocarbon exploration for each country
- Key drivers and challenges in the oil and gas exploration sector in emerging African markets.
- Planned oil and gas production fields in emerging African markets.
- The competitive landscape of the petroleum exploration sector in emerging African markets, containing a comparison of key companies and countries.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Tullow Oil Plc, ENI S.p.A, Total S.A, Ophir Energy Plc, Anadarko Petroleum Corporation
