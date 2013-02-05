New Financial Services research report from Timetric is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2013 -- The South Korean cards and payments industry grew at a CAGR of 6.39% during the review period (2008-2012). The debit card category accounted for a CAGR of 5.21%. Over the forecast period (2013-2017) the debit card category is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.02%. The credit card category occupied the second-largest share during the review period and grew at a CAGR of 7.29% and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.24% over the forecast period. The growth of the credit card category will be facilitated by the emergence of non-bank card issuers. The prepaid card category grew at a CAGR of 7.97% during the review period and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% over the forecast period. The charge card category posted a CAGR of -4.95% in volume terms in 2011 owing to declining demand from the corporate segment and is anticipated to decline at a CAGR of -2.22% over the forecast period.
- NFC-enabled devices issued by telecom companies to increase scope of mobile payments
- Government efforts and customer deleveraging to decrease scope of credit cards
- Tax reforms to positively impact the debit card category
- Banks enhance marketing strategies
- Spin-off credit card units increase competition in the credit card category
- Growth of online retail sales an important driver of the cards and payments industry
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Kookmin Bank, Hana Financial, Hyundai Department Stores, Shinsegae Department Stores, e-mart, Korean Exchange Bank Credit Service, Financial Services Commission, Alipay, PayPal, KOPS, buyKorea, Daegu Bank, Woori Bank, Citibank, Lotte World
